Nicole Hansen started as the District of Sicamous’ communications and legislative coordinator on April 17, 2023. (District of Sicamous photo)

District of Sicamous hires new communications coordinator excited about community

‘Communication with the public is extremely important’: Nicole Hansen started the job April 17

The District of Sicamous has a new face in charge of communication and coordination.

Nicole Hansen is the district’s communications and legislative coordinator, having started in the role on April 17.

Hansen spent the last 10 years in Fort St. John, working to advance rural development and said in a district media release she wanted to come back to Sicamous to embrace her more creative side in this new job.

“Communication with the public is extremely important,” said Hansen.

Hansen will be responsible for sharing district communications with the public and providing legislative support to the corporate services department, which in turn supports council with legislative, statutory and procedural information. The department also manages records and ensures compliance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Coming off of 12 years with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure where she worked in development services, Hansen was most recently a provincial approving officer for rural subdivisions in northeastern B.C. She collaborated on subdivision and development bylaws, official community plans and zoning bylaws.

“After working for the provincial government, I am excited to feel closer to a community while working for a municipality,” said Hansen. “I’ve seen the bigger, overarching picture from the province, and now I want to contribute to the ins and outs of a tight-knit community and make a difference.’

Hansen said she enjoys fostering feral cats and taking long road trips in her free time. She recently drove to Haida Gwaii, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon.

