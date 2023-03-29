District of Sicamous investigated by Ombudsperson regarding Shuswap Healing Centre

A conceptual design for the Shuswap Healing Centre in Sicamous. The project was investigated by the Office of the Ombudsperson to follow complaints that the district lacked public consultation on the project and was inadequately using parkland. (District of Sicamous image)

The District of Sicamous’ Shuswap Healing Centre project was investigated by the Office of the Ombudsperson following public complaints.

At the March 22 council meeting, a resolution from the in-camera portion was revealed for public information. The resolution states the district was investigated in relation to the Shuswap Healing Centre because complainants had filed that the district didn’t adequately consult with the public before beginning the project.

As well, complaints were filed against the district for not following parkland disposition requirements that are listed in the Community Charter, reads the resolution.

The Office of the Ombudsperson decided there was no administrative unfairness regarding the public engagement process. It also ruled the community greenspace planned for the healing centre was not parkland under the Community Charter and so did not require electoral approval.

The Office of the Ombudsperson stated the files have been closed and there will be no further investigation.

