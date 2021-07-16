District of Sicamous looks to rent out Eagles’ Nest accommodation facility

District staff say multiple rental inquiries have already been received

The “Eagles’ Nest” dormitory behind the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Eagles’ Nest in Sicamous might soon be available for rent.

The prefabricated living space, built by Sicamous-based TA Structures, is owned by the District of Sicamous.

District Chief Financial Officer Kelly Bennett said the district paid $525,438 for the building.

The Sicamous Eagles Junior B hockey team entered into an agreement with the district to use the facility to house players during the pandemic. The team rented the living space for $6,700/month, and had its players stay there for the 2020-2021 season.

Read more: Sicamous Eagles move into dormitory on arena grounds

Now that the Eagles’ season is over, the district is looking for ways to have the building provide income and functionality in the summer months.

District staff said inquiries from multiple organizations have been received about renting the Eagles’ Nest, so it prepared a report outlining possible rental fees and presented it to council at its July 14 meeting.

At the meeting, council voted unanimously to have staff amend the district’s fees and charges bylaw to include rental rates for the facility, which is located at 1129 Eagle Pass Way.

It was suggested that if a non-profit or community organization were to rent the space, a more lenient approach to rental rates may be taken.

Read more: Fires being left to burn in North Okanagan-Shuswap worry residents

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous