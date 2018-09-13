District of Sicamous makes offer on farmland for campground

The District of Sicamous’ conditional $560,000 offer on the Abbott family berry farm land on Old Town Road to be used as a municipal campground has been accepted. Now it must go to the Agricultural Land Commission and the public for approval. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)

The District of Sicamous has issued a news release saying it is excited to announce that a conditional purchase offer has been accepted on the acquisition of 23 acres of farmland and riverfront property, located at 231 Old Town Rd. in Sicamous, the Abbott Family Berry Farm property. It was operated as a berry farm by the Abbott family for generations.

“Council has been diligently working on increasing tourism accommodations with the municipal campground initiative since 2015 and this acquisition provides the critical access to both agricultural opportunities and recreational camping facilities,” said Mayor Terry Rysz.

He said council determined that this was an opportune time to meet both objectives by purchasing the parcel and incorporating the economic development potential of a campground, while protecting 23 acres of farmland and riverfront access for the public to enjoy.

“This purchase will position council to finally submit an application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) outlining our vision to build tourism accommodation facilities alongside securing food production by developing and operating an urban farm for Sicamous and the Area E region,” Rysz said.

The conditional purchase offer of $560,000 has outstanding conditions, which include ALC approval of the municipal campground application as well as public consultation regarding the property acquisition and funding via the District of Sicamous Financial Plan Bylaw No. 947.

The ALC will likely decide on the municipal campground application in December 2018. A press conference is scheduled for noon, Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the municipal hall in council chambers for anyone to ask questions and learn more about this strategic acquisition.

