District of Sicamous reopens council doors for public attendance

The District of Sicamous is once again allowing the public to attend council meetings and hearings.

The change was announced on June 18 and will come into effect for the June 23 council meeting.

Due to current restrictions on indoor gatherings, seating in council chambers is limited to 17 people, including staff and council.

Seating can be reserved for delegations who want to address council in person, and general public attendance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Masks, social distancing and contact tracing rules will all be followed in council chambers.

Meetings and public hearings will continue to be hosted on Zoom as permitted under Ministerial Order M314, until otherwise announced by the B.C. Government.

Any questions can be directed to corporate officer Jennifer Bruns at 250-836-2477 or jbruns@sicamous.ca.

