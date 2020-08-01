An artist’s rendering of the new Sicamous Childcare centre which the district is seeking someone to operate. (District of Sicamous Image)

District of Sicamous seeks childcare operator for new facility

The child care centre will be open by the start of 2021

As renovations of the building that will be the District of Sicamous’ new child care centre continue, an opportunity is available for someone who is qualified to run it.

The district has issued a request for expressions of interest from licensed child care operators interested in leasing the new centre.

The child care centre located at 502 Cedar Street in Sicamous will be able to house up to 25 children. According to the District of Sicamous document seeking a childcare operator, they are hoping to have the centre open by Jan. 1, 2021, or sooner. The district plans to charge $1 per year lease once an operator is selected. The district will also furnish and equip the centre except for toys and learning materials.

Those submitting an expression of interest are being asked for a work plan detailing how they will provide child care to a diverse range of children and families, take input from parents and build positive relationships with the district and the rest of the community. They are also asked to provide the names, qualifications, training and experience of everyone involved in running the facility.

Proposed annual budgets and fee structures must also be submitted.

The District of Sicamous purchased the Cedar Street property, which had previously been used by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, after receiving an $848,000 grant.

Tours of the facility are being offered for those preparing expressions of interest. The deadline for the expressions of interest is 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Daycare

Most Read