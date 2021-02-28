District of Sicamous seeks management contract for hockey arena

The arena has been managed by a non-profit society since it was built in the early 1980s.

The District of Sicamous is trying to take over management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre . (File Photo)

The District of Sicamous will be seeking the management contract for the Sicamous and District Rec Centre.

The hockey rink is owned by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and it has been managed by the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre Society since the arena opened in the early 1980s. The existing agreement between the CSRD and the rec centre society expires on June 10 making a change in management a possibility. The regional district released a request for proposals in mid February to award the contract for the management of the facility.

At their Feb. 24 council meeting, the District of Sicamous Council decided they would be among the groups seeking the management contract for the facility. District staff will be putting together a proposal ahead of the March 17 deadline for applications. Any groups who are shortlisted for the management contract will have to present their proposals to the CSRD at the end of March.

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz thinks the district is well suited to managing the facility and their recreation department will be able to enhance the important community amenity.

Rysz said a large part of Sicamous’ desire to take over management of the facility is to have greater input into how the financial contribution the district makes to the facility each year is used. Despite being a major contributor financially, Rysz said the district has not had much of a say in how it is run in the past.

Rysz added that the District has heard concerns from user groups about the way the facility is managed and said if they are chosen to manage the facility they will have the power to address them.

The CSRD request for proposals states they plan to make a decision about the future of the facility’s management by April 22.



