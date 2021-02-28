The District of Sicamous is trying to take over management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre . (File Photo)

The District of Sicamous is trying to take over management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre . (File Photo)

District of Sicamous seeks management contract for hockey arena

The arena has been managed by a non-profit society since it was built in the early 1980s.

The District of Sicamous will be seeking the management contract for the Sicamous and District Rec Centre.

The hockey rink is owned by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and it has been managed by the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre Society since the arena opened in the early 1980s. The existing agreement between the CSRD and the rec centre society expires on June 10 making a change in management a possibility. The regional district released a request for proposals in mid February to award the contract for the management of the facility.

At their Feb. 24 council meeting, the District of Sicamous Council decided they would be among the groups seeking the management contract for the facility. District staff will be putting together a proposal ahead of the March 17 deadline for applications. Any groups who are shortlisted for the management contract will have to present their proposals to the CSRD at the end of March.

Read More: Collaboration on Shuswap highway project receives national award

Read More: 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz thinks the district is well suited to managing the facility and their recreation department will be able to enhance the important community amenity.

Rysz said a large part of Sicamous’ desire to take over management of the facility is to have greater input into how the financial contribution the district makes to the facility each year is used. Despite being a major contributor financially, Rysz said the district has not had much of a say in how it is run in the past.

Rysz added that the District has heard concerns from user groups about the way the facility is managed and said if they are chosen to manage the facility they will have the power to address them.

The CSRD request for proposals states they plan to make a decision about the future of the facility’s management by April 22.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chase RCMP hold two men involved in drunken disturbances overnight
Next story
Johnson and Johnson’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving U.S. 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

A petition calling on the provincial government to allow the B.C. Hockey League to resume play has been launched by former NHL player Garry Valk. (Black Press file photo)
Petition calls for government to allow B.C. Hockey League to start playing

Launched by former NHL player Garry Valk

Chase RCMP held two men involved in drunken disturbances overnight in their detachment’s cells on Feb. 6. (File Photo)
Chase RCMP hold two men involved in drunken disturbances overnight

The two seperate incidents took place less than an hour apart.

The District of Sicamous is trying to take over management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre . (File Photo)
District of Sicamous seeks management contract for hockey arena

The arena has been managed by a non-profit society since it was built in the early 1980s.

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Chase RCMP arrest intoxicated man running into highway traffic

The man was wanted on several warrents in Alberta; was held overnight but released

Butter and sourdough bread is shown at a house in Vernon, B.C. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A Quebec dairy farmers’ group is calling on milk producers to stop feeding palm oil or its derivatives to livestock as controversy churns over how these supplements affect the consistency of butter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS - Jesse Johnston)
Poll: Care to spread your feelings on butter?

Reports of hard butter have rattled the Canadian dairy industry

Abbotsford’s Kris Collins turned to TikTok out of boredom when the provincial COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020. She now has over 23 million followers on the video app. Photo: Submitted
Internet famous: Abbotsford’s Kris Collins is a TikTok comedy queen

Collins has found surprise stardom alone with a phone

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)
UPDATE: 70-year-old man killed in workplace accident at Baldy Mountain

The mountain closed on Saturday but has partially re-opened today (Sunday)

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

Kamloops Fire Rescue battled a landfill fire which belched toxic smoke into the air on Feb. 27. (City of Kamloops Photo)
Fire at Kamloops landfill sends thick black smoke into the air

Firefighters made slow progress on the fire throughout the morning.

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Approximate location of the vehicle incident. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident blocking Coquihalla traffic in both directions

Both directions of traffic stopped due to vehicle incident

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
West Kelowna billboard bearing anti-vaccine messaging deemed misleading

Ad Standards investigated the billboard, noting a lack of evidence to support the messaging

Baldy Mountain Resort is temporarily closed following the death of a resort family member. Pictured above is a sunrise at the resort, Feb. 19, 2021. (Baldy Mountain Resort/Facebook)
Baldy Mountain ski hill closed following death of resort family member

Authorities currently investigating, resort set to reopen Sunday, Feb. 27

Most Read