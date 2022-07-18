District taking steps to temporarily beautify future home of Shuswap Healing Centre

Sicamous council is supportive of signs from the district’s economic development corporation and the chamber being part of a temporary community showcase at 425 Main St. (District of Sicamous graphic)

Sicamous council agreed to temporary signage going up at 425 Main St. as part of an effort to beautify the future home of the Shuswap Healing Centre.

At its July 13 meeting, council agreed to an amended resolution from staff to suspend enforcement of the district’s sign bylaw until Aug. 31, 2022, to allow for signage at 425 Main St. from the district’s economic development corporation and the chamber.

The original resolution said the signs would come from valid business licence holders.

District planner Sarah Martin explained work had already been done to improve the appearance of the proposed housing and development site for the summer.

“You may have already noticed we’ve got a little seating area that public works have put in right at the frontage on Main Street, as well as a pilot project for a community garden,” said Martin. “In addition to that, we’re looking to fill in some of the space with a temporary community showcase which would consist of a static display, if council wishes, of all that Sicamous, has to offer this summer.”

Staff proposed the showcase include signs from business licence holders in good standing. This raised questions and concerns for some councillors. Council was told there hadn’t been any demand for this as Coun. Malcolm Makayev suggested the site be left as is.

“I think if you add signs to it, in my opinion, it’s sign pollution,” said Makayev.

“We’ve had members of our business community ask to set up signs at the dog park and we’ve said no. I think it doesn’t set a very good precedent and I think staff have done a nice job, and it’s nice the way it is.”

Coun. Ryan Airey said businesses wouldn’t have enough time to make up new signs for the location.

Martin then asked if council supported the development corporation and chamber putting up some tourism signage, prompting Coun. Jeff Mallmes to reply, “Why didn’t you say that at the beginning?”

“We own the economic development corporation – it’s ours so if they want to put a sign there on our property while they’re waiting for the development to happen, if it does happen, then I don’t see an issue with that,” said Mallmes, who also supported signage from the chamber.

Council concurred and voted against the original resolution in favour of the amended version.

At the May 11 council meeting, former town manager Evan Parliament provided an update on the proposed Shuswap Healing Centre. He said work was proceeding on the design of the building and property.

He said the building will be 15,000 square-feet and with the dedicated parking lot will take up about one acre.

The interior will be comprised of three “nodes” dedicated to community space, healing and primary care.

Regarding public concern around the loss of the park/green space to accommodate the healing centre, Parliament said the district was committed to making the facility and surrounding property a gathering space.

