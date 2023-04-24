Crime scene tape has been removed from an apartment building on Abbott St. in Kelowna, and the railing in front of a second storey unit has been taken down. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

‘Disturbing situation’ leads to man in hospital after balcony fall in Kelowna

The man is in critical condition after the April 22 incident

Kelowna police were called to a building at 1770 Abbott Street after receiving calls that a man had fallen from the second story of an apartment on Saturday morning.

At around 7 a.m. on April 22, RCMP arrived to find a man, unconscious, laying on the ground with severe injuries. Officers quickly started first aid before Emergency Health Services moved in and transferred the victim to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

On April 23, a Capital News reporter attended the still taped-off scene and saw police and investigators searching the second floor apartment. Some people were wearing hazmat suits.

The balcony railing was also missing from the residence.

“This was a disturbing situation for residents and police officers alike,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our thoughts are with the victim and his family.”

The police tape is now removed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If you witnessed this event or have any video of this area and have not yet spoken with a police officer, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-21366.

City of KelownaRCMP

