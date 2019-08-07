Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

This is the one time you get to be a diva and no one will say you’re being dramatic.

House of Rose Winery is hosting Diva Day on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Wine and pampering go so well together,” said Nikhita Dhanday, events coordinator for the winery. “We hope that every Diva in town will come out and enjoy the afternoon while helping to raise funds for NOW Canada.”

The event will feature live music from Double Sharp, a local blues duo, a food truck, activities and around 20 vendors.

Numerology, speed coaching, shopping, chocolate sampling are just a few of the vendors, prepped and ready to pamper attendees.

“Getting pampered is the perfect way to help raise funds to help women and youth,” said Liz Talbot, executive director of NOW Canada.

NOW Canada has operated since 1998 and provides front-line programs and services for women and youth who have experienced addictions, abuse, sexual exploitation and mental health challenges.

This is one of many events that the House of Rose Winery holds in support of charity.

Some of their past charity events included Harry Paw-ter Day, where the winery invited guests to dress their dogs up in Harry Potter attire to fundraise for the BC SPCA, as well as a Hot Dog race, which featured dogs racing around the winery wearing wiener costumes.

Diva Day welcomes families and dogs and it is free to attend.