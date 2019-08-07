House of Rose Winery, located on Garner Road in Kelowna. (submitted)

Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

This is the one time you get to be a diva and no one will say you’re being dramatic.

House of Rose Winery is hosting Diva Day on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Wine and pampering go so well together,” said Nikhita Dhanday, events coordinator for the winery. “We hope that every Diva in town will come out and enjoy the afternoon while helping to raise funds for NOW Canada.”

The event will feature live music from Double Sharp, a local blues duo, a food truck, activities and around 20 vendors.

Numerology, speed coaching, shopping, chocolate sampling are just a few of the vendors, prepped and ready to pamper attendees.

READ MORE: We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

READ MORE: One suspect identified, City Park beach evacuated for ‘suspicious device’

“Getting pampered is the perfect way to help raise funds to help women and youth,” said Liz Talbot, executive director of NOW Canada.

NOW Canada has operated since 1998 and provides front-line programs and services for women and youth who have experienced addictions, abuse, sexual exploitation and mental health challenges.

This is one of many events that the House of Rose Winery holds in support of charity.

Some of their past charity events included Harry Paw-ter Day, where the winery invited guests to dress their dogs up in Harry Potter attire to fundraise for the BC SPCA, as well as a Hot Dog race, which featured dogs racing around the winery wearing wiener costumes.

Diva Day welcomes families and dogs and it is free to attend.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

Just Posted

Celebrating 70 years of cinema at the Salmar

Exhibit Pass the Popcorn now playing at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum

Salmon Arm Arts Centre top contender for solar demonstration site

City council to decide on which site, scope of project at Aug. 12 meeting

UPDATE: Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

Marine search and rescue less busy than previous summers on Shuswap Lake

RCMSAR station volunteers respond to six medical emergencies, most on land

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

Environment Canada issues a special air quality advisory

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Okanagan homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Small-scale hand ignition operations planned for Wednesday, says BC Wildfire Service

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read