‘Do not drive,’ message urged in North Okanagan

Armstrong reportedly the worst with white out on Highway 97A

The latest snowstorm has blown in more than plow crews can handle.

Highways and roads throughout the North Okanagan are a mess and white out conditions are being reportedly particularly in the Armstrong area.

“Was supposed to be driving from Enderby to Vernon today. Just got to Armstrong and stopped, highway gets way worse in Armstrong,” said one Shuswap Road Report member on Facebook at 10 a.m. “Several centimeters on highway and blowing around so much you can’t see anything if you’re behind anyone. Enderby to Armstrong was okay, but I didn’t have anyone in front of me almost the whole way.”

Other’s urge: “Do not drive today.”

DriveBC reports blowing snow for 56 kilometres on Highway 97A (between Vernon and Sicamous), with limited visibility and slippery sections.

Blowing snow is also reported between Crystal Waters and Grandview Flats Road for 37 kms, plus Highway 97 all the way to Falkland and Monte Creek. The same situation is on Highway 6 with limited visibility from Vernon to Cherryville. The same goes for Westside Road between the highway and Shelter Cove.

Meanwhile the white stuff is being celebrated by some.

READ MORE: Aussie kids build first snowman in Armstrong

More than 12 centimetres has fallen up at SilverStar Mountain Resort and it keeps on coming.

READ MORE: Winter storm to batter Okanagan Shuswap

Snow-covered streets plague Vernon Friday morning during the latest snowstorm to batter the region. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

