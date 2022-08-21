Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Do not take selfies at an active fire scene, urges Oliver Fire Department

Fire crews were slowed getting through traffic to put out an RV on fire

It shouldn’t be a reminder fire departments have to give, but Oliver Fire had to remind people to stop blocking traffic as they pulled over to take photos of an RV on fire Saturday.

Oliver Fire Department took to Facebook to remind the public to stay clear of active fires after seeing traffic impede their crews getting to an RV fire in a timely manner.

“We feel we need to get this out there a bit more. A little reminder to the public. When you see smoke and/or flames, please stay clear of the area. It is not the time to get a cool picture for your socials.

Today, during a trailer fire, units were having issues driving through all of the traffic that had gathered to get a look at the scene.

“Not only does this pose a massive safety risk to our responding crews, but also to those that are driving into an already chaotic scene. This issue delays needed resources to the scene. Keep in mind, people’s lives can be on the line and you may be delaying the resources needed to save that life.

PLEASE!! Do not be a part of the problem. Stay out of the area and allow crews the ability to respond without having to navigate traffic that doesn’t need to be in the way,” wrote Oliver FD.

READ ALSO: Winds and planned ignitions grow Keremeos Creek fire to 7K hectares

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Previous story
B.C. nurse banned for 5 years for mishandling opioid pain killers
Next story
VIDEO: Black bear plays in Okanagan MPs bird bath

Just Posted

Kelowna Los Gatos Locos Boxing Club fighter Landon Onkel takes a breather between rounds while listening to trainer Geoff Lawrence during the Ian Gibson Tribute Boxing Show Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan-Shuswap fighters show moxy at Vernon boxing card

The devastation at the north end of Hunakwa Lake where the trail was slated to go. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: After the fire, what is the future for Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park?

More than half of Western Grebes hatched in British Columbia begin their lives in Salmon Arm Bay according to the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society. (File photo)
Sick and dead birds found in Salmon Arm Bay spur testing for avian flu

It’s time for the new school year to begin. How much do you know about education? (Black Press Media files)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go back to school?