Shuswap doctors face increased demand “to be everything for everybody”

What’s happening in Salmon Arm reflective of what’s happening throughout B.C.

  • Apr. 13, 2019 6:00 a.m.
  • News

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

A resident wishing to see a doctor during walk-in hours at the Salmon Arm Medical Clinic last week was greeted by locked doors.

A sign on the door indicated that due to high patient volume that day, the clinic was not accepting any more patients for the evening.

Shuswap Family Practice manager Linda Peasgood says the practice gets daily calls from people looking for a family physician.

“We are not taking new patients,” she says, noting she has seen an increase in demand over the past five years. “We are so full, if we took more patients the wait times would be that much longer.”

What’s happening in Salmon Arm is reflective of what’s happening throughout the province and across Canada, says Tracey Kirkman, executive director of the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

Read more: CSRD gets behind Wellness Centre for Sicamous

Read more: Pilot project brings public health nurse services to South Shuswap

Kirkman says Salmon Arm has been lucky compared to Sorrento and Sicamous, which have been trying to recruit for several years, with Sorrento finally getting the services of a nurse practitioner.

“The reality, struggle and challenges are very real,” she acknowledges. “The other piece is that Salmon Arm has grown in numbers and complexity of care, and this puts huge pressure on the family physicians.”

That is why the division is working with the Ministry of Health and Interior Health to develop primary care networks, in which patients receive care in their ‘medical homes’ supported by a team of ‘allied health providers.’

“A patient medical home is where you access primary care, either by a family physician or nurse practitioner,” she says, noting allied health providers could include physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers or dietitians. “The goals of the primary care network is to support doctors and nurse practitioners to take on patients who have no doctors and to increase access and urgent after-hours care.”

Kirkman says that over the past two years, Salmon Arm has been successful in recruiting doctors to the community, but points out that several doctors have a part-time family practice and also work in the operating room, emergency, deliver babies, look after seniors, work in pain management or at the SAS Wellness Centre.

Read more: B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

Read more: Funds needed for new equipment at Chase medical centre

“The point we’re trying to get across is that in small towns and rural communities, family doctors are often expected to be everything to everybody, and that is challenging, exhausting and not sustainable,” Kirkman says. “We are working hard to fix this to support the doctors and give patients what they need, which is access to care.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan man banned from BC Transit services
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rain in cities, snow on highways

Just Posted

Shuswap doctors face increased demand “to be everything for everybody”

What’s happening in Salmon Arm reflective of what’s happening throughout B.C.

Cool Shuswap climate contributes to award-winning wines

Local vineyards building region’s reputation for excellent wines

Popular Shuswap Children’s Festival could face demise

Help needed as small group of organizers running out of time, funds, energy

Ewe won’t believe how cute this Okanagan newborn is

First ewe lamb born at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch

Hiker breaks leg in fall from steep Gleneden trail, airlifted to hospital

Search and rescue carry 47-year-old man with painful fracture to waiting medical helicopter

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rain in cities, snow on highways

Kelowna - Special snowfall warnings are in effect across the Interior

Okanagan man banned from BC Transit services

Penticton man is alleged to have caused disturbances for both the bus driver and the passengers

Masters Day 2: Crowded at the top, Tiger lurks

Host of big names on leaderboard after 36 holes

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Okangan champion preserves Japanese heritage

Upon learning about her parent’s internment, Janice Buick has made it her goal to share her knowledge of Japanese heritage with future generations

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Most Read