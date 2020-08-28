Documents destroyed at Crime Stoppers’ Salmon Arm fundraiser

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers is hosting a fundraising Shred-a-thon at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (File photo)

A fundraiser in Salmon Arm is offering secure disposal of documents while helping keep the community safe by ensuring the local Crime Stoppers branch has the money it needs.

On Oct. 3, the North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers will be hosting their annual Shred-a-thon in the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot. Interior Shredding is bringing a mobile shredding truck and will destroy documents for a minimum donation of $5 per box.

Crime Stoppers North Okanagan Shuswap president Mike Remington said the shredding truck has a transparent window so people can watch their documents being destroyed.

Fundraising is important for the local Crime Stoppers branch, which operates independently from law enforcement and governments. Crime Stoppers serves as an anonymous way to provide tips about crimes and wanted people. All money raised from the shred-a-thon and other fundraisers goes towards paying people for the tips Crime Stoppers receives. Although cash amounts of $200 or more are offered, Remington said many people who provide tips never collect it because they are more interested in helping their community.

Remington said that since the inception of the North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers branch, tips have led police to more than $1 million in drugs and stolen property.

The shred-a-thon fundraiser in Salmon Arm is especially important this year because the one in Vernon won’t be going forward. Remington said last year’s Salmon Arm fundraiser brought in more than $1,500 for Crime Stoppers.

The shredding truck will be at the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.



