Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

An Okanagan man is cautioning local dog owners after his pup got caught in a leg-hold trap.

Fortunately, SilverStar Mountain Resort staff were nearby and willing to help Henry out of “a scary situation.”

Ethan Heckrodt was walking on a forest service road near Proctor Lake with his St. Bernard, Henry, on Thursday afternoon when the dog stepped into the trap.

“It was unmarked and covered with snow,” he said in a post to the SilverStar Community Facebook Page. “There are traps along the shoulder and in the bush which are usually marked with tape or CDs.”

For those who use the second switchback road on the way up the mountain, Heckrodt cautioned that the trap was located right on the road.

“We are very cautious of them when we’re aware of them but this one had no indications,” he said.

Heckrodt brought Henry to a veterinarian who told him Henry had not suffered any breaks or punctures, “thanks to his large bones and thick hide.”

He thanked the SilverStar search and rescue team that came to Henry’s aid, bundling him in a sled for transport after freeing his leg.

Leg-hold traps are typically used to trap and hold fur-bearing animals. The traps are banned in a large number of countries, according to the Law Library of Congress, a global research centre.

In Canada, there is no absolute prohibition on leg-hold traps but they are regulated at the provincial and federal levels. Certain types of traps are allowed for specific species, in accordance with the International Humane Trapping Standards.

READ MORE: Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

READ MORE: Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

animal welfare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Previous story
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

Just Posted

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A collision near the west end of the RW Bruhn Bridge is disrupting Highway 1 traffic. (Drive BC Image)
Vehicle incident disrupts Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Details remain unclear, Drive BC states the incident took place west of Sicamous

First United Church in Salmon Arm is offering a Warm Hearts Lunch on Wednesdays from 12 to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 17. It will be a hot lunch in a take-out container. (Google image)
Lunch program begins Wednesdays in Salmon Arm for people in need

First United Church to offer a hot take-out lunch for those alone, struggling or without homes

Cats and furniture aren't typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Column: Couch attack leads to another paw-sitive customer experience in Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)
Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Theo’s will burn one bill. They will choose one lucky table and let you throw your bill into the fireplace. (Theo’s Facebook)
South Okanagan Greek restaurant wants to set your bill on fire

Theo’s is letting one couple throw their bill into the fireplace Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Princeton RCMP received 2,214 calls for service last year. (File photo)
Crime Stats: Spike in Princeton violent assault and sex offenses

Overall crime in Similkameen small town was down in 2020

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets North Okanagan’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Most Read