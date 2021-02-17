Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Close to 400 residents of Area D, which includes Falkland, answer questions and issue comments

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)

Dog data has been received. Now, Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff will analyze data and comments from a month-long survey on dog control for Electoral Area D Falkland.

The CSRD was thrilled that close to 400 people responded to the survey.

Dog control issues continue to be a source of complaints to the CSRD and Area D director Rene Talbot, whose area covers Falkland, Deep Creek, Ranchero, Salmon Valley, Silver Creek and Gardom Lake.

Currently, a dog control service only applies to the Ranchero area. This means if there is a concern in Electoral Area D with aggressive or roaming dogs outside of the Ranchero dog control boundaries, the CSRD has no jurisdiction to act.

Due to Talbot’s concerns for public safety, CSRD staff have been directed to provide information and options to the board for expanding dog control service to all of Electoral Area D in 2022.

In addition to the survey data, over the next few months, staff will also be reviewing financial and operational information about options for dog control services in the area.

Once the analysis is complete, all this information will be brought to Talbot and the rest of the CSRD board for discussion at a regularly scheduled meeting. A date for this item to appear on a CSRD board agenda is still to be determined.

The CSRD recognizes there is a significant public interest in this topic. As such, the CSRD will publicize the date of the board meeting where dog control will be discussed in advance on our website and social media platforms.

While current public health orders prohibit in-person attendance at meetings, citizens can access the meetings live using the Zoom platform. Recordings of the board meetings are also made available through the CSRD website for 30 days following the meeting.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) wishes to express appreciation to all the residents of Electoral Area D who took the time to complete the survey regarding dog control options in the area.

The survey ran for one month and closed on Friday, Feb. 12.

