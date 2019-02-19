Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

—Kamloops this Week

Kamloops firefighters were called to Shuswap Road on Friday night to douse a trailer fire.

A fifth wheel parked outside a home in the 800-block of Shuswap Road, a few kilometres east of Sun Rivers, erupted in flames at about 6:30 p.m.

Crews from three engines and a rescue truck managed to extinguish the flames in relatively short order.

No one was injured, but the couple living in the trailer lost their dog in the blaze.

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical and the couple lost everything but the clothes on their backs.

The investigation is ongoing.

