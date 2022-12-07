Dog house goes up in flames in Oliver

All members of the family, including the dog, are safe after crews quickly extinguished the blaze

A fire destroyed a dog house in Oliver on Wednesday morning and damaged the exterior of a nearby home.

Crews responded to the blaze off McKinney Road at 6:45 a.m., arriving to the scene of a dog house up in flames.

The fire also burned up the side of the home but crews extinguished it before it could advance to the interior.

There was only damage to the home’s exterior, according to the Oliver Fire Department.

Crews were on scene for about one hour and all members of the family, as well as the dog, are safe.

Rob Graham from Oliver Fire has not confirmed whether or not the incident is suspicious.

