The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is urging caution in Port Edward after a resident’s dog was killed in a wolf attack on Feb. 6. (Black Press Media Photo)

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

The dog of a resident in a small community near Prince Rupert has been killed in a wolf attack, prompting B.C. conservation Officers to urge diligence with pets in the outdoors.

“We don’t want people to be afraid, but we do want caution to be exercised,” said conservation officer Scott Senkiw, who was called to Port Edward, about 20 kilometres southeast of Prince Rupert, following the incident.

READ MORE: RCMP urges caution after wolf attack on Butze Rapids Trail

Three members of the B.C. Conservation Office have been sent to Port Edward, after the dog owner reported the attack by three wolves on Wednesday morning.

Once found, Senkiw said, the wolves will be put down as they have become less fearful of coming out in the open and interacting with humans.

“Once it gets to this point, it becomes more dangerous with small children and pets,” he said.

Given the nature of the attacks, Senkiw said has also told residents to keep their pets close when out on walks and use a buddy system to help increase safety.

READ MORE: Wolf concerns at Butze not reaching conservation officers

“We’ll be here throughout the day patrolling and talking to residents,” Senkiw said.

Polly Pereira, the District of Port Edward’s director of corporate administrative services, said other residents reported seeing wolves earlier this month, but was unaware of any reported fatal attacks until now.

The B.C. Conservation Office can be reached at 1-877-952-7277.

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Matthew Allen | Reporter
Matthew Allen 
Send Matthew an email.
Like the The Northern View on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trapped deer part of government research project

Just Posted

Homeless tenters must move for four-laning preparation

Cold snap prompts volunteers to provide rooms, food for those trying to survive outside

Sicamous RCMP report indicates roads safer than last year

A quarterly report to Sicamous’ council from the local RCMP detachment shows… Continue reading

Sorrento man found not criminally responsible for death of motorcyclist

Raymon Edward Swann charged with criminal negligence causing 2016 death of Brian Watson.

New crack in hillside delays Highway 97 reopening

Highway was expected to reopen Wednesday

Fingers give vision to creative artwork

Salmon Arm artist finds joy at Inclusive Arts

Trapped deer part of government research project

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

Mother and daughter separated by road closure

Five-minute drive now three to four hour trek as a result of rock slide north of Summerland

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

Salmon Arm Golds defeat Rutland Voo Doos in season’s final home game

Senior players recognized for commitment during pre-game ceremony

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Coquitlam Express in shootout victory

Tense midweek game comes down to a stalemate in third period

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Most Read