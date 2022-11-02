Dog licence discount available to Feb. 16 for Salmon Arm dog owners

City of Salmon Arm dog owners can receive a discount on their 2023 dog licence up to Feb. 16. (Šari Dale photo)

Salmon Arm dog owners still have time to save money on acquiring or renewing dog licences.

The city is reminding residents all dogs over the age of six months living within the city’s boundary must be licensed. As an incentive, the city offers a $5 early payment discount for licences acquired before Feb. 16, 2023.

Fees before the discount are as follows: spayed female/neutered male: $17; unspayed female/unneutered male: $35. The licensing fee for four or more dogs is $135.

For information regarding the special zoning required to license four or more dogs, contact the the city’s development services department at 250-803-4000.

Licences can be purchased at city hall. Licensing your dog provides identification which helps the city return your dog should it be lost or stolen.

Owners of a dog found without a licence may be fined $100. The same fine applies for failure to pick up/remove dog excrement – something frequently found on or along public trails in the winter.

The city’s animal control bylaw stipulates: no dog shall be permitted to excrete on any property other than their owner’s property; dog owners shall promptly remove any excrement deposited by their dog on another person’s property; and dog owners shall not permit dog excrement to accumulate in such a manner as to be offensive or unsanitary.

Read more: Resident, council raise stink over dogs off leash and feces left in Salmon Arm parks

Read more: Salmon Arm consuming dog poop bags by the thousands

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm