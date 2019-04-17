City of Salmon Arm council has agreed to adjust the period dogs are prohibited from the foreshore trail to better coincide with the time birds are nesting. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer) City of Salmon Arm council has agreed to adjust the period dogs are prohibited from the foreshore trail to better coincide with the time birds are nesting. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dogs can stay on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail until April 30

Prohibition of dogs has been moved two weeks later this year to coincide with bird nesting

Why are dogs on the Foreshore Trail this time of year when they’re normally prohibited?

If this question has crossed your mind, the answer is because the prohibition period has changed.

At its first meeting in April, city council officially amended the Parks Regulation Bylaw, changing the dates dogs aren’t allowed on the Foreshore Trail to coincide better with when birds are nesting.

Dogs are now prohibited from May 1 to June 30. They are welcome at any other time but must be on a leash, maximum length two metres.

The prohibition period used to be two weeks earlier, from April 15 to June 15.

Read more: More dogs romping off leash at foreshore

Read more: 2018 – Compliance dips for dogs on Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail

Based on field observations, local naturalists recommended to the city that the prohibition be moved two weeks ahead to better match the peak nesting period.

The city also recently received an update on the use of the Foreshore Trail and compliance to rules by dog owners.

Of the 120 dogs observed during surveys of the trail between June 21 and Aug. 28 last year, 26 were not in compliance – 12 were off leash while 14 were on leashes longer than the maximum two metres. The non-compliance has increased from the previous year.

Monitoring was done both by Nature Centre summer students conducting 47 surveys during a range of times, as well as by people reporting to the Shuswap Trail Report Hotline. The hotline received reports of 25 non-compliant dogs, compared to just one in 2017.

This spring and summer the city’s Animal Control Officer will be monitoring the Foreshore Trail regularly.

Dogs can stay on Salmon Arm's Foreshore Trail until April 30

