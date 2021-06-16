MAKING MUSIC The Dixie Fried Hep Katz recorded a promotional video at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station featuring the railway’s steam locomotive. The young band from Enderby plays Canadian Rockabilly, with Porter Johnson, 20, writing, lead guitarist and vocals; sister Kyndra on drums; and Logan Bannick on bass. The band is using the locomotive to promote their song Spooky Train and help shed light on the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s drive for donations. (Tom Burley photo)

Donations help with repairs of Summerland steam railway

Kettle Valley Steam Railway put out earlier call for railway ties, tires for locomotive

  • Jun. 16, 2021 12:15 p.m.
  • News

It’s hoped donations will help cover the costs of repairs at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway in Summerland.

Tum Burley, president of the railway society, said donations will help with the costs of new rail ties and installation, and with the cost of tires for the steam locomotive.

READ ALSO: Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

READ ALSO: Camps once housed workers along Kettle Valley Railway

“These are expensive items to repair and your help makes this possible,” he said. “Although a few ties may be replaced by the crew, a contractor will be hired to replace the majority of the ties.”

Earlier this year, the tourist train put out a call for donations. The cost of rail tie replacement was estimated at around $100,000, and tire replacement and repair was estimated at $150,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the operations of the steam train. In the summer of 2020, the train operated briefly for a limited ride schedule, but decided to shut operations for the safety of volunteers and guests.

Earlier, around 30,000 passengers a year would ride the train.

The tourist train started in 1995 and has held regular rides, train robberies and special events over the years.

“Your contributions will help ensure the tracks and tires will be in good shape for years to come,” Burley said.

