This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows romaine lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill, File

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.

The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine, ranging from whole heads to pre-cut salad mixes.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one patient in Manitoba last month suffered from an illness bearing a “similar genetic fingerprint” to illnesses reported in an ongoing U.S. investigation into an outbreak of E. coli in the Golden State.

Health officials say an outbreak is not occurring in Canada, but romaine from northern California is imported north of the border this time of the year.

The agency says it is implementing “new actions” at the border to prevent the tainted lettuce from coming into Canada.

Leafy greens can become contaminated after contact with feces from infected animals via soil, water or improperly composted manure.

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce affecting Canadian consumers in the last two years.

READ MORE: More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

— with files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Not what it used to be:’ Warm Arctic autumn creates ice hazards for Inuit

Just Posted

Old-fashioned fun: Brad DeMille plans outdoor rink again for Salmon Arm

So far the weather forecast looks good, costs mean there may be a $2 charge

Word on the street: What driving advice do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

The Observer asked: What tips do you have for drivers experiencing their first Shuswap winter?

Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

Two memorials erected in 1913 to honour Capt. Robert Scott

In photos/video: Competitors ignite the dance floor in Shuswap Hospice fundraiser

Novice and and professional dancers put best foot forward for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Salmon Arm parking meters take a beating over past few months

About 100 meters downtown have been damaged, with thieves getting little buck for their bash

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

DeLeeuw provides reflexology and herbal treatments

Summerland Wellness Centre works with alternative health treatments

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

Two memorials erected in 1913 to honour Capt. Robert Scott

COLUMN: Truth, trust and surveillance technology

The ability to monitor a partner’s cell phone has disturbing implications

Penticton resident’s car places in top 10 at SEMA auto show

Chelsie Lesnoski entered her 2013 Scion FR-S in the Battle of the Builders Young Guns 27 & Under

Okanagan Safeway store will be missed by many

The Vernon grocery store officially closes doors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

Most Read