Don’t get burned: Sunny skies across the Okanagan this weekend

The UV index will be ‘very high’ this July 17 and 17

Warm weather and sunny skies are forecasted for the Okanagan this weekend.

The valley will be warm with highs around 30C and overnight lows of approximately 15C.

Be sure to wear sunscreen this weekend, the UV index will be around 8 which is very high, putting people at risk for a sun-burn.

Saturday July 16, will be partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers once the sun goes down. There is a risk of a small thunderstorm this evening.

Sunday July 17, will be sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon with a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Overnight there is a 60 percent chance of showers and periodic cloud-cover.

There are no weather alerts for the region this weekend and the air quality is not impacted by wildfire smoke.

For more information visit weather.gc.ca.

