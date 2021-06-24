Hubert Pomerleau picks red delicious apples from an orchard in Summerland in this 2016 photo. (File photo)

Hubert Pomerleau picks red delicious apples from an orchard in Summerland in this 2016 photo. (File photo)

Don’t party too hard for St. Jean Baptiste Day, Interior Health warns

Interior Health sends letter to seasonal Quebec workers to celebrate in small groups

Interior Health is requesting Quebec fruit pickers, who might be in the region, celebrate cautiously today, St. Jean Baptiste Day, to not spread COVID-19.

In a letter to seasonal domestic workers from Quebec, Interior Health (IH) warned that due to the “ongoing risks of the spread of COVID-19, we ask that you follow the BC restart plan. Provincial Health Orders currently prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people outside and personal gatherings of more than five people inside.”

“We understand that this is an important holiday for Quebecois to celebrate,” the letter reads.

IH warns becoming sick with COVID-19 could impact your own health and your employment as you will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Choose to celebrate this year with a small group of friends outdoors with whom you have regular contact and within your circle of acquaintances,” the letter reads.

It also encourages all seasonal workers to get vaccinated.

St. Jean Baptiste Day is celebrated annually on June 24.

It is the traditional feast day of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist. It was declared a public holiday in Quebec in 1925.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 travel restrictions hurt orchardists

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
BC Ferries adding sailings as it anticipates ‘busy summer season’
Next story
Defence minister under fire for hiring assistant with past inappropriate relationship

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted to replace the ice chilling system at the Sicamous arena after trace amounts of ammonia were detected in the brine during spring maintenance. (File Photo)
Small ammonia leak in Sicamous arena ice chiller prompts emergency purchase, replacement

Yellow outlines show previously proposed cut blocks above seasonal homes in the Bastion Bay area. Residents are concerned the removal of trees could lead to slope stability or debris flow issues in the steep creek above them. (Submitted)
Province denies request for moratorium on logging above Shuswap homes

A sign for Deanna Wertz, who disappeared from the Enderby area in 2016, lines a portion of Highway 16 otherwise known as the Highway of Tears as part of the Tears to Hope relay. (Birgitte Bartlett - Facebook)
North Okanagan missing woman represented on Highway of Tears

An electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver, Friday, April, 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
22 electric vehicle chargers launching through FortisBC project