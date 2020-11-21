Big White Ski Resort’s village centre, Saturday afternoon. (Big White Ski Resort)

Big White Ski Resort’s village centre, Saturday afternoon. (Big White Ski Resort)

‘Don’t wear your mask, we’ll pull your pass’; Big White reflects on new health guidelines

“This is as serious as skiing out of bounds, if not more so,” says Big White Ski Resort official

Don’t wear a mask? They’ll take away your pass; Big White Ski Resort officials have been taking new health orders seriously.

Just Saturday morning (Nov. 21), they revoked three ski passes from individuals who refused to wear masks at the resort.

Days before, opening day Thursday (Nov. 19) coincided with the day the province announced new province-wide health guidelines requiring the use of masks.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

Those who refuse to wear them are having their resort passes suspended for at least a week to start. If there’s a second occurrence, their passes are being pulled for a month, and so on.

“It’s just like when you break the alpine responsibility code, you ski out of bounds… everyone is trying to keep everybody else safe, and this is as serious as skiing out of bounds, if not more so,” said Michael Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort.

However Ballingall said he’s encouraged by the large majority of people who are following the rules. By mid-day Saturday, the resort had given out just seven masks to those who didn’t have them.

“(We had a) good response, I would say about 95 per cent of people complied with wearing your mask in line. We had a few anti-maskers. It’s pretty simple, if they don’t wear their mask, we pull their pass,” he said.

“Once we told them they lose their skiing privileges, the argument stopped pretty quick.”

READ MORE: New vintage-style restaurant coming to Big White Ski Resort

For several hours each morning since opening, Ballingall has visited every ski lift and, using a megaphone, reminded people of the rules; keep your mask on and stay six feet apart.

“I’m happy that people are showing their frustration on Facebook and Instagram, and not in the lineup,” he said.

And many were around to hear him, as well. The senior vice president couldn’t recall a busier opening day. Parking lots filled up quickly, some in less than 20 minutes. This energy, he said, continued into the weekend as well.

“The parking lots were as full as they are at Christmas time,” said Ballingall.

New regulations put in place across the province have affected many things, including how places like Big White Ski Resort operate. Ballingall explained he and his staff are focused on keeping everyone safe.

New rules include stricter indoor capacities, and outdoor lineups only, to pick up passes. He said keeping your distance and wearing your mask while skiing or snowboarding is the easy part; it’s going to the washroom, and other things that require indoor facilities that’s requiring the most work.

As a result, Big White is erecting two more outdoor washroom facilities, to add to their one already in place. They have also been encouraging patrons to use their vehicle as their locker, and their tailgates as their lunch stations.

“This is brand new for everybody, nobody’s been through this,” Ballingall explained.

Going forward, he’s feeling positive.

“The good people, the 99.9 per cent of people complying, are frustrated with the ones that aren’t, because they could ruin it for everybody,” said Ballingall. “Our pass holders are doing a great job of policing each other.”

Conditions at the resort are good. By Saturday afternoon temperatures had dropped to -7C, with scattered clouds, and a 116 cm alpine snow base.

READ MORE: West Kelowna winery temporarily closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan company develops cutting-edge device for tracking athletic performance

Just Posted

The CSRD is following the new provincial health order but their COVID-19 precautions were already largely in line with the new guidelines. (CSRD Image)
Mask policy staying, meetings moving online at CSRD

“Stay at home, stay safe, and help keep those around you safe as well,” says regional district

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Dash-cam footage captured on Nov. 18 shows a near miss involving a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Video: Semi truck running red light nearly collides with car in Salmon Arm

In response to dash-cam footage, Mayor Alan Harrison detailed planned downtown highway upgrades

Salmon Arm Council recently received a Community Energy and Emissions Plan, listing successes and needed actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (File photo)
Energy and emissions report for Salmon Arm points to passenger vehicle use

Data shows community spent $66 million in 2016 on energy, mostly mobility fuels – gas and diesel

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides offers the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area.
‘Don’t wear your mask, we’ll pull your pass’; Big White reflects on new health guidelines

“This is as serious as skiing out of bounds, if not more so,” says Big White Ski Resort official

A sow and her three cubs, reported on social media for several weeks to be living in Princeton, were destroyed by a Conservation Officer Saturday (File photo WildsafeBC - Facebook)
OPINION: Conservation officers don’t kill bears – we do

A mother and three cubs were destroyed recently in a Princeton residential neighbourhood.

The VO2 Master Analyzer, developed by Vernon’s VO2 Master Health Sensors, is a wireless device that can measure a person’s cardiovascular fitness in virtually any exercise environment. (Contributed)
Okanagan company develops cutting-edge device for tracking athletic performance

The device is touted as ‘the world’s most portable metabolic analyzer’

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

A West Kelowna winery has closed its doors for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)
Okanagan winery temporarily closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery closed for 48 hours, staff being tested, building cleaned

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Orchard Manor care home. (Google Maps Image)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home

Visits to Orchard Manor care home have been temporarily halted.

Most Read