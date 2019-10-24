Double rainbow shines bright over Okanagan

Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt was on the job in Penticton on Tuesday and came across something magical on her way back through Summerland.

A double rainbow shone bright painted the sky over the waters while Hunt was driving along Lakeshore Drive in Summerland.

Double rainbows occur when refracted light doesn’t escape the raindrop after being reflected the first time, according to weather.com. The refracted light is then reflected off the raindrop’s surface a second time producing another rainbow mirroring the first. That mirroring effect is why the secondary rainbow’s colours are reversed.

“It was amazing,” she said.

READ MORE: Local photographer shares her love of nature

READ MORE: Vernon compost program so successful it was cut short

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.