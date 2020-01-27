Downed power lines block North Shuswap road

Close to 1,500 people are without power

Almost 1,500 BC Hydro customers in the North Shuswap are without power on Jan. 27. (BC Hydro image)

A sizable area in the North Shuswap is without power. The cause of the outage remains under investigation and a BC Hydro crew is en route to restore power.

In all, 1,447 hydro customers are affected by the outage. Customers affected are located along Squilax Anglemont Road east of Evans Road in Celista. The power has been off since shortly after 11 a.m.

Photos posted on social media show downed power lines across the road; the posts indicate the road is currently impassable.



