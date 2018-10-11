UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway closed at Three Valley Gap

A downed powerline is being repaired

A view of the backed up traffic 27 km west of Revelstoke near Griffin Lake. Power lines are down further west along the highway near The Enchanted Forest. (Drive BC)

The Trans Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest due to a vehicle incident and a downed power line.

Drive BC said there is no alternative routes at this time and they estimate the highway will be open again at 3 p.m.

There will be another update coming from Drive BC at 2:30 p.m.

