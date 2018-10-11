UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway closed at Three Valley Gap

The Trans Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest due to a vehicle incident and a downed power line.
Drive BC said there is no alternative routes at this time and they estimate the highway will be open again at 3 p.m.
There will be another update coming from Drive BC at 2:30 p.m.
The scene at Three Valley Gap, where downed power lines caused by a vehicle incident have #BCHwy1 closed. @DriveBC for updates: https://t.co/qW92VjG0Hg #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/B5y6e9TGau
— BC Transportation (@TranBC) October 11, 2018