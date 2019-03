Fire and Hydro crews are repairing a downed powerline on Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Chase, near the Squilax Anglemont bridge, causing delays in traffic. (Nathan Ritchie photo)

An incident on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm near the Squilax-Anglemont bridge has knocked over a power pole and is slowing traffic on the highway considerably.

Fire crews and B.C. Hydro workers are currently on site removing and repairing the downed line. Traffic is said to be moving slowly in both directions under the supervision of flaggers.

No injuries have been reported but motorists should expect delays on Highway 1 if they are heading west from Salmon Arm.