Large portions of downtown Salmon Arm’s main streets are being repaved. This photo is from Tuesday, Oct. 8, with work scheduled to wrap up by the end of the week. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Downtown Salmon Arm’s paving extravaganza remains on schedule

Work to be completed by end of week, as long as no delays from weather

While Salmon Arm’s downtown may look a mess at the moment, the paving extravaganza is apparently going well.

City staff said Tuesday afternoon that contractor Okanagan Aggregates is on schedule to finish paving by the end of the week.

Along with the paving, the sidewalk has been torn up along Alexander Street.

Rob Niewenhuizen, city director of public works and engineering, said the sidewalk work is being done to remove the uneven areas and trip hazards.

Mounce Construction is handling the project and it’s hoped it will also be done by the end of the week.

However, the one unknown for both projects is the weather.

“Please note that the completion of both these project are dependent on the weather conditions. If we get rain they will be delayed,” Niewenhuizen states.

According to Environment Canada’s crystal ball, the weather is cooperating.

Sun is forecast for Salmon Arm for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with clouds on the way for Saturday, Oct. 12, and a 60 per cent chance of showers on Sunday.

Downtown Salmon Arm streets are being repaved, as well as a sidewalk replacement along Alexander. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

