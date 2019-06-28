Ross Street/Trans-Canada Highway intersection. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Downtown Trans-Canada Highway improvements not expected until September

Ross Street traffic lights to be moved to Fourth Street NE intersection

While recent intersection work at the intersection of Ross Street and the Trans-Canada Highway might have looked like the beginning of changes to downtown intersections, it wasn’t.

Overnight work last week was simply part of the Hudson Street Beautification Project, says Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

“The MOTI TCH (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Trans-Canada Highway) intersection work (moving of the lights, etc.) is not scheduled to happen until later this summer, possible late September,” Niewenhuizen wrote in an email to the Observer.

Read more: Changes to Trans-Canada Highway through downtown Salmon Arm approved

Read more: City supports safety improvements for Trans-Canada Highway

Read more: Salmon Arm Council puts brakes on intersection changes

The biggest change to the downtown highway corridor will be relocating the traffic signals at Ross Street to Fourth Street NE, by the downtown Tim Hortons.

Other changes include restricting access at Sixth Street – by McGuire Lake, Ross Street – by KFC, and McLeod Street NE – by the art gallery, and adding advanced left turns out of downtown at Shuswap Street and into and out of downtown at Fourth Street NE.

The initial plan announced in February was to complete the work this summer, with much of it being done in the evenings.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Flipped travel trailer slows traffic on Highway 1 east of Chase
Next story
B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

Just Posted

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Flipped travel trailer slows traffic on Highway 1 east of Chase

A motor-vehicle accident has traffic moving slowly on Highway 1 east of… Continue reading

Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband

While everyone is different, a year in Uganda helps local family recover from tragedy

In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grads come to McGuire Lake park for photo op

Salmon Arm Secondary graduates gathered at McGuire Lake on Thursday for photos… Continue reading

More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats

List of creditors includes banks, local contractors and the District of Sicamous

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

Wildsight blames province for damaged forests over the past 20 years

They say poor forest management practices are responsible

Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Stephen Witvoet is now accused of assaulting 14 people between 2009 and 2016

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Summerland Grade 8 students receive top award

S.A. MacDonald Award is presented for excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and service

Our history in pictures: Down at the Avon

The Avon Hotel is now a parking lot on Hudson Avenue. Originally… Continue reading

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Most Read