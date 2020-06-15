Vernon’s FreshCo is set to open at the 30th Avenue location Thursday, June 18, 2020. (FreshCo photo)

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

The wait is finally over for downtown Vernon shoppers as FreshCo prepares to open its doors to the public Thursday.

FreshCo, which is owned and operated by local franchisee, Sean Watson, and his team of 118 employees will open Thursday, June 18, at the site of the old downtown Safeway on 30th Avenue and 34th Street.

Safety measures will be implemented to ensure the well-being of customers and staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of customers will be limited, physical distancing markers are in place, increased sanitization of high-touch points, shopping carts and increased handwashing for employees are among the new measures.

“During this critical time, FreshCo is focused on providing the community with another option to shop, for the essential food and pharmacy necessities they require for their families,” the company said in a statement Monday, June 15.

A senior shopping hour will be in effect every day between 7-8 a.m.

FreshCo Vernon announced June 15 it has made a $2,500 community donation to the Schubert Centre to support seniors in the community.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Safeway closes forever

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau wants to move ‘very quickly’ on anti-racism initiatives, minister says
Next story
Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP request public assistance to locate missing woman

Police report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

You can help prevent Shuswap seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Volunteers needed to sustain, grow Shuswap Community Teaching Garden

Garden site used to host outdoor yoga class, could be used to host other groups, speakers

Morning Start: Canada’s lowest recorded temperature is as cold as Mars

Your morning start for Monday, June 15, 2020

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Most Read