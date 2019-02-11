Travellers created makeshift beds at the Victoria International Airport Sunday night. (Submitted)

Dozens forced to sleep at Victoria airport as snow halts flights

Flight cancellations, full hotels and closed highways leave travellers without options, or beds

As many as 70 people slept at the Victoria International Airport Sunday night after most flights were cancelled because of the snowstorm.

Nearby hotels, like the Travelodge and the Sidney Waterfront Inn, were at capacity after many last-minute bookings.

Some Monday morning flight arrivals were delayed, while a number of early-morning departures were cancelled altogether.

Airport authority spokesperson Rod Hunchak said Monday the airport’s main runway is open and planes are able to land and take off safely. Crews started working to clear the runway during the night.

“It’s busy in the terminal, but there’s no excessive lineups,” Hunchak said. “The airlines are processing people as best they can.”

With 10-15 additional centimetres of snow expected to fall before Tuesday morning, Hunchak said more delays are possible. He asked travellers to check the airport website for updates and contact their airline regarding any cancellations.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get here.”

RELATED: White out conditions at YYJ: Multiple flights cancelled

RELATED: Greater Victoria snow conditions; schools close, ferries/airport open

RELATED: Snow day for students in Greater Victoria; another storm to come


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Victoria International Airport saw about 50 travellers bunker up after winter weather caused road closures and flight cancellations. (Submitted)

Previous story
Government seeks help to monitor for bat disease in Okanagan
Next story
South Okanagan man has 123 convictions on his record

Just Posted

Fans and performers show love for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Last year’s music festival breaks even though attendance up over previous year.

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Birdseed sales spike as birds contend with cold snap

Freezing weather forces fowl to find warmer waters

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Snapshot: Happy 103rd birthday

Helen Jackson celebrates her special day with family

Most Read