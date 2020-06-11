(File photo)

Dozing driver possible cause of semi crash near Sorrento

The driver of the rig, a Fraser Valley man in his 60s, was taken to hospital following the crash.

A dozing driver may have caused an accident involving a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento in the early-morning hours of June 10.

At approximately 5 a.m. the Chase RCMP were called to the collision on the highway in the Lindberg Road area. According to Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP traffic services, the semi truck hit a rock embankment after leaving the highway. The driver, a man in his 60s from the Fraser Valley, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Halskov the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Impairment is not being considered a contributing factor to the crash.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP said the semi truck in the ditch did not obstruct traffic, but the highway was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as the damaged vehicle was recovered later in the day.


