Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among 16 people honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 awarded Order of B.C.

2021 honourees include Indigenous leaders, artists, doctors

Indigenous leaders, an artist, a biomedical engineer and multiple doctors are among the 16 people appointed to the Order of B.C. this year.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin made the announcement on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

“Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations,” she said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is perhaps the most prominent of the inductees, having guided the province through the unprecedented task of overcoming COVID-19. But, the 15 others are no less important.

This is the full list of 2021 Order of B.C. recipients:

  • Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation
  • Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver
  • Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos
  • Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver
  • Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria
  • Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver
  • Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver
  • Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria
  • Carol A. Lee of Vancouver
  • James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver
  • Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria
  • Dolph Schluter of Vancouver
  • Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver
  • Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver
  • Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver

The 16 were chosen from 257 nominees by an independent advisory committee.

“I want to extend my congratulations and honour them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders. Trailblazers in medicine, that carried us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness. Inspiring philanthropists, determined protectors of the environment and powerful Indigenous leaders. We are all truly grateful for your leadership,” Premier John Horgan said.

