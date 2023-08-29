RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drag storytime kids event at Kamloops library marred by protest, arrest

Police say ‘Anti-Pride’ demonstrators yelled insults, refused to leave

RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn with Kamloops RCMP says “anti-pride” protesters carrying signs yelled insults at people entering the North Kamloops Library on Tranquille Road on Saturday morning.

Evelyn says one protester got into the storytime room in the library and began filming, prompting officers to ask them to leave the event, which was intended for children.

The protester, who has not been identified, was arrested for trespass and mischief after refusing to leave, and has been released pending further investigation.

Evelyn says police are also investigating a possible assault involving “a person with a sign,” although it is unclear if a protester was involved.

Librarians at Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, which oversees the North Kamloops facility, declined to comment.

Witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

READ ALSO: Online backlash forces Nelson library to postpone drag story time event

CrimeLGBTQPride

Previous story
North Shuswap firefighter unwavering after losing home, fire hall to wildfire
Next story
Highway 1 reopens through the Fraser Canyon after wildfire closure

Just Posted

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s 8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament at Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay has been rescheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9. (File photo)
Shuswap Hospital Foundation reschedules annual fundraiser golf event

Team Stephenson, consisting of Doug Buchanan, Kate Horne and Larry and Jane Stephenson, won gold in the 65+ Mixed Team Curling category at the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford, Aug. 22-26. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap curlers secure gold at 55+ BC Games

North Shuswap resident Jody Evans attempts to control a spot fire left in the wake of the Bush Creek East wildfire that spread through the area. (Angela Lagore photo)
Increased fire activity expected in North Shuswap wildfire

Heavy equipment removes grass, soil and a tree from the site of a former tent encampment off 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm after the last tent vacated the spot on Friday, April 14. (File photo)
City reports Salmon Arm encampment costs greater than anticipated