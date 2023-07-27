Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops was the winner of a $35-million Lotto Marx jackpot on July 25, 2023. (BCLC/Submitted)

Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops was the winner of a $35-million Lotto Marx jackpot on July 25, 2023. (BCLC/Submitted)

Dream homes for the entire family after Kamloops woman hits $35M jackpot

Lotto Max winner born and raised in Kamloops

When Rhonda Malesku’s neighbours heard screaming, they came out of their homes thinking that something was wrong.

In fact, it was the exact opposite.

The born-and-raised Kamloopsian had just checked her Lotto Max numbers online, and found out she was the winner of a $35-million jackpot.

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won $35 million dollars!’ I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband Sam and we both started shaking!”

The ticket was bought at the Walmart on Hillside Drive.

How does she plan on spending her millions? Malesku said that she will be building her dream home, as well as dream homes for her son and daughter.

“I called my daughter and started screaming it all over again to her. She immediately dropped everything and came over. We couldn’t even get ready this morning because we were vibrating with excitement and had to help each other put on our makeup.”

She is also thinking of buying a travel trailer and a truck to take a coast-to-coast trip.

READ MORE: Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s journey to completing Hardrock 100 trail running race

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton massage therapist charged with 8 counts of sexual assault
Next story
Sicamous bio-fuel heating facility nearing completion

Just Posted

The inside of the Sicamous community bio-heat facility, showing the boiler that will provide heating services. (DOS photo)
Sicamous bio-fuel heating facility nearing completion

Smoke was reported coming from the Bolean Lake Road area near Spanish Lake east of Falkand Thursday, July 27. The site already had a wildfire ignite on July 17, and BC Wildfire Service crews think today’s smoke could be a flare-up from the earlier fire. (File photo)
Smoke returns to Bolean Road area east of Falkland

Sue Foley wowed the crowd at the 2019 ROOTSandBLUES Main Stage with her skill and power during both an electric guitar and acoustic set. Foley is back for the 2023 festival, and will take part in the When the Levee Breaks workshop on Sunday, Aug. 19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES’ Plulk’w Place stage a celebration of Indigenous culture

Kylie Judge (left), Shuswap Hospice Society grief support counsellor and Jen Dies, program coordinator, at a past hospice society community event. (Shuswap Hospice Society)
Butterflies to soar through the sky to support Shuswap Hospice Society