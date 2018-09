Stretch of Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Savona could be dangerous due to heavy rain.

Drive BC warns of heavy rains later this afternoon which may cause debris flows on the Trans-Canada Highway between Scotch Creek and Savona.

Significant rain is in the forecast for the area between 4 and 10 p.m. today.

Drive BC advise motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling that stretch of highway and consider alternate routes.

