The webcam view of Hwy. 97 at Hwy. 97C, about 5 km south of Westbank, at 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 16. Image from Drive BC.

Drive BC warning slippery conditions for Okanagan main highways

The region is forecasted to see flurries and snow for the first half of the weekend

As the Okanagan continues to see snow for the first half of the Family Day long weekend, Drive BC is warning of slippery sections on some of the region’s main roads.

On Hwy. 97C, there is compact snow between Hwy. 8 and Moran Pl. for 55.7 km. Hwy. 97D has compact snow between Hwy. 97C and Meadow Creek Rd. for 24.3 km. Hwy. 97 is reporting slippery conditions between Bentlery Rd. and Bailey Rd. for 80.4 km

Hwy. 5 has slippery sections due to snow between Brodie Siding Rd. and Chuwhels Mountain Rd. for 80.7 km. For Hwy. 5A, major sections have snow including between Hwy. 3 and Hwy 97C for 62.5 km, between Merritt and Old Kamloos Rd. for 60.9 km.

On Hwy. 8 between Hwy. 1 an Hwy. 97C there is compact snow for 83 km. Hwy. 6 EW is seeing slippery conditions between 25 Ave. and Aberdeen Rd. for 4 km and between Rawlings. Lake Rd. and Specht Rd. for 20.6 km.

Westside Rd. also has slipper sections between Hwy. 97 South and Deighton Rd. for 22.8 km

Drivers are cautioned to slow down and watch for slippery sections. For up to date highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.

