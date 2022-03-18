An illuminated sign warning eastbound traffic travelling into Salmon Arm to drive safely was damaged in a suspected collision on Thursday, March 17. (Contributed)

‘Drive safely’: Witnesses wanted after illuminated highway sign damaged in collision near Salmon Arm

Sign valued at more than $17,000

Randy Stenger is hopeful someone may have witnessed a suspected collision that damaged an illuminated roadside warning sign.

The sign went up Wednesday, March 16 on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 1 between Pierre’s Point Road and Second Nations Road. Stenger, who works with Springline Construction Ltd, said the sign warned of construction ahead, a 50 km/hr speed zone, and asked travellers to drive safely.

It is believed a vehicle collided with the sign around noon on Thursday. A yellow ladder was left at the scene.

Stenger said the sign, valued at $17,875, was significantly damaged. It had been rented by Springline from a company in Kamloops.

“The board is pretty much kyboshed, a bunch of the little lenses inside it and all the little black pieces are just knocked right out of it,” said Stenger.”It was a brand new sign, first time out.”

Stenger asks that anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has any information about it, to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP, 250-832-6044. The file number is 2022-1427.

Springline is working on the Salmon Arm West project along Highway 1. Stenger said work is expected to resume at the end of the month.

A yellow ladder was left near the highway sign damaged in a suspected collision on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Contributed)

