‘Drive safely’: Witnesses wanted after illuminated highway sign damaged in collision near Salmon Arm

Randy Stenger is hopeful someone may have witnessed a suspected collision that damaged an illuminated roadside warning sign.
The sign went up Wednesday, March 16 on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 1 between Pierre’s Point Road and Second Nations Road. Stenger, who works with Springline Construction Ltd, said the sign warned of construction ahead, a 50 km/hr speed zone, and asked travellers to drive safely.
It is believed a vehicle collided with the sign around noon on Thursday. A yellow ladder was left at the scene.
Stenger said the sign, valued at $17,875, was significantly damaged. It had been rented by Springline from a company in Kamloops.
“The board is pretty much kyboshed, a bunch of the little lenses inside it and all the little black pieces are just knocked right out of it,” said Stenger.”It was a brand new sign, first time out.”
Stenger asks that anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has any information about it, to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP, 250-832-6044. The file number is 2022-1427.
Springline is working on the Salmon Arm West project along Highway 1. Stenger said work is expected to resume at the end of the month.
lachlan@saobserver.net
