Drugs, seized from a hotel room on the 1500-block of Highway 33(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Drive-thru drug dealer arrested by Kelowna RCMP

RCMP seized drugs, cash, and a firearm during the New-Years Eve drug bust.

Kelowna RCMP seized drugs, cash, and a firearm during a New-Years Eve drug bust.

The RCMP had been investigating the drug trafficking operation since Nov.21, before shutting it down. The suspect was running a drive-thru-style drug operation out of his hotel room on the 1500-block of Highway 33, Kelowna. Customers were able to drive up to the room, remain in their vehicle, and the suspect would sell them illegal drugs through their car window.

On December 31st, 2021, Kelowna frontline officers, with assistance from the Drugs and Organized Crime Section and Police Dog Services, executed a search warrant on the hotel room where they arrested the suspect, a 45-year-old man.

Police seized 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 ounces of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, and $4100. in cash. They also seized a loaded handgun during the search.

“The amount of fentanyl seized during this investigation equates to over 500 lethal doses,” states Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of the Kelowna RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Section. “Our officers have prevented a significant quantity of dangerous and highly-addictive drugs from getting to our streets.”

