The West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru in Colwood after he didn’t get mustard on his burger. (Google Maps photo)

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Police in Greater Victoria are looking for a suspect who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru after not getting mustard on his burger.

On June 2 at around 9 p.m, staff at the Colwood location called police when a man believed to be in his 50s began violently smashing the Plexiglas barrier at the drive-thru window after receiving his order without mustard.

“The suspect got out of his car and came up to the drive-thru window and began yelling at staff while he smashed the Plexiglas barrier and completely ripped it off the wall,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

“Before leaving the suspect threw the Plexiglas barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot. Staff were thankfully not injured in this encounter, however, police are searching for this suspect who is being investigated for mischief and causing a disturbance.”

Police say the Caucasian man has a medium build, is bald with a reddish, brown beard and was wearing jeans and a plaid coat.

The man was last seen driving away in a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Anyone who knows or spots the suspect is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer calls West Shore RCMP after being robbed

ALSO READ: Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach
Next story
VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

Just Posted

Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Column: The Shuswap is a staycation paradise with plenty to discover

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

About one-sixth of students in School District 83 choose to ‘restart’ June 1

Superintendent of schools expects numbers may increase as word of safety protocols spreads

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park opening for the season

The Lake Country zipline is scheduled to open on June 12

No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach

Caitlin was found deceased on Gyro Beach on April 21, 2019

Three arrests on guns, drug charges after shots fired in South Okanagan

Two men from Penticton involved in arrests at Oliver home with assault rifles and drugs

North Okanagan business parked by COVID-19

Social distancing requirements curb Bitterman’s Driving Service

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Most Read