Driver, animals escape injury after collision near Sicamous

RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in afternoon crash

Both the driver of a truck and the animals in the trailer it was towing were shaken up but unhurt after a single-vehicle accident east of Sicamous.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17, the Sicamous RCMP and a BC Ambulance crew were called to the scene of the accident on the four-lane section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa.

Read More: Crash disrupts Highway 1 traffic west of Chase

Read More: Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

According to the Sicamous RCMP, a truck towing a large horse trailer was travelling west on the highway when it drifted onto the shoulder before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver of the truck, a 76-year-old Alberta man, was not injured in the crash. The trailer he was towing was filled with two horses, two sheep, a donkey and a pony; the animals escaped injury as well.

The truck was badly damaged in the crash and had to be towed from the scene. Arrangements were made to transport the animals to their destination.

Read More: Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Read More: Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

The RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in the accident as visibility was good and it took place on a flat stretch of highway.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Just Posted

Driver, animals escape injury after collision near Sicamous

RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in afternoon crash

Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown

City of Salmon Arm policy limits number cannabis retailers in core to four

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow.

Video: Sicamous Museum gifted with model of historic CP Rail hotel

Calgary family with ties to the area commissioned intricate model for museum

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to the Okanagan

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone Award Foundation charity weekend in Kelowna

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Premier John Horgan called the spike in gas prices ‘alarming’

Okanagan College Enactus chapter brings home national gold

Students are leading the way to social betterment

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Her journey started on May 14 and will end in early August

Most Read