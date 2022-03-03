(Photo - Contributed)

(Photo - Contributed)

Driver arrested following early morning crash in Kelowna

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

A single-vehicle crash blocked a section of Harvey Avenue early this morning.

According to a witness a silver Nissan Sentra drove into a tree, hit a curb, lost a rim and was high centred on the highway median about 3:45 a.m. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

Prior to the crash, the vehicle appeared to be pulled over to the side of the road, as the driver spoke to the police. The witness claims they then saw the vehicle speed off and crash.

The driver attempted to escape again but the vehicle didn’t go far due to the heavy damage. The male driver was apprehended by officers at the scene.

Highway 97 was closed northbound for approximately 30 minutes while first responders were on scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest man for pointing replica handgun at people in Orchard Park Plaza

READ MORE: Okanagan Nation Alliance earns full voting rights on water board

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
Defence says no evidence of corruption in B.C. Legislature clerk fraud trial
Next story
Canada expedites temporary visas for Ukrainians fleeing war

Just Posted

Wildwood Productions and Gleneden Hall are hosting evenings of “homegrown entertainment” with the return of the Shuswap Coffee House on March 19, April 16 and May 21. The events will be open mic, with music, stories and more. (File photo)
Coffee houses return to Shuswap’s Gleneden Community Hall

The Hillcrest Heights greenway was completed by the Shuswap Trail Alliance in May 2021. (File photo)
Shuswap Trail Alliance grateful following successful auction fundraiser

Two men were arrested following a reported robbery of a Vernon credit union on March 1. (File photo)
Chase man one of two suspects arrested following robbery of Vernon credit union

Gideon Breugem skis to his third first place finish at this weekend’s Track Attack Championship at the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Brad Calkins photo)
Shuswap skiers outstanding at Teck Track Attack Championship