Driver caught at more than 2X the speed limit by Kelowna RCMP

The dangerous driver was caught while travelling at 201 km per hour

Kelowna RCMP recently nabbed a speedster who was driving faster than double the legal limit.

The young driver was clocked travelling at 201 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

“These excessive speeders are putting themselves and innocent members of the public at serious risk. This young individual was clocked at over 200 km/hr this long weekend with many families on the road enjoying vacation time in our community. This rate of speed is completely unacceptable. Please slow down,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

