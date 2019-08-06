Driver clocked at 149 km/h in Shuswap on weekend loses vehicle for 7 days

Salmon Arm RCMP report a busy long weekend with more than 90 calls

A vehicle was impounded for excessive speed by Salmon Arm RCMP over the August long weekend.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that police clocked a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 5 going 149 km/hr in a 100-km zone on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Carlin area.

The driver received a ticket for excessive speed and their vehicle was impounded for the legislated seven days.

Local RCMP officers also conducted an impaired driving check stop in Canoe near the park and ball diamonds on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4.

West says officers checked more than 30 vehicles and did not detect any impaired drivers.

“Just a reminder and thank you for driving sober. It appears people were doing that in that area on Aug. 4th,” he states.

Overall, he says it was a busy weekend in the Shuswap with Salmon Arm RCMP responding to more than 92 calls for service.

