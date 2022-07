Firefighters respond to fire in the early evening of Saturday, July 23

Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish a car on fire near 20th Street NE and 1st Avenue NE in the early evening of Saturday, July 23. (Ken Nowicki photo)

Fire consumed a small vehicle on Saturday night in Salmon Arm.

Fire chief Brad Shirley said the driver was driving in the area of 20th Street NE and 1st Avenue – near Okanagan – on the evening of July 23 when they discovered the fire.

The driver got out safely but the car was soon engulfed in flames.

Shirley said the cause was undetermined but a mechanical issue is suspected.

