The Jaws of Life was needed to remove the driver of a car who went off Highway 97 near the former Motoplex Speedway in Spallumcheen Thursday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Jaws of Life was needed to remove the driver of a car who went off Highway 97 near the former Motoplex Speedway in Spallumcheen Thursday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Driver extricated after car lands at racetrack north of Vernon

Emergency crews had to remove the roof of the car to access the single occupant

A head-on collision sent one vehicle onto the former Motoplex Speedway racetrack north of Vernon Thursday evening.

Highway 97 was closed in the 9500 block in Spallumcheen for approximately one hour while the Jaws of Life was used.

“We did extricate the driver from one vehicle, the one that went off the bank onto the racetrack,” said Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings.

The driver of the other vehicle was already out of the car when emergency crews arrived.

The crash took place around 5:45 p.m. and both lanes were closed while crews removed the roof of the car to access the patient.

“The investigation has determined a Pontiac Grand Am driving northbound on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the roadway and collided with a vehicle travelling southbound,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “The driver of the Grand Am was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. Both drivers were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

READ MORE: Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfirefightersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lack of funding to sink B.C.’s only FASD clinic in Vernon
Next story
Premier drives up with $270 million for new clean energy automotive centre

Just Posted

Sicamous has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions. (Linda Scott photo)
Sicamous moves to Stage 2 water restrictions

The East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap was estimated to be 210 hectares in size as of Friday, July 21, 2023. (CSRD image)
Shuswap wildfire reaches 210 hectares, evacuation alerts remain in effect

A proposal to develop a six-lot subdivision on Old Town Road in Sicamous is going to council, with owners asking for first and second reading. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous subdivision in talks since 2006 beginning development process

A BC Housing information panel shared at a July 12 open house meeting shows an image of where a shelter is proposed to go in Salmon Arm, as well as an existing shelter located in Penticton. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Could city purchase or lease commercial property for Salmon Arm shelter?