The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)

Driver found guilty of causing death, injury in 2018 Kelowna crash

Travis Ryan Hennessy will face sentencing at a later date

Travis Ryan Hennessy was in the drivers’ seat when a car crashed into a concrete wall on Highway 33 in Kelowna, killing one person and injuring two others, a judge has determined.

Hennessy, a Prince George man, maintained throughout his trial that he was not driving on June 20, 2018, when the car he was in crashed, but on Monday (Jan. 25), a B.C. Provincial Court judge ruled that he was. He was convicted of two counts of dangerous driving causing injury and one count of dangerous driving causing death.

According to testimony throughout the trial, which took place over a number of days in December 2020, Hennessy was driving erratically in the Rutland area around 3 a.m., earning the attention of a nearby police officer. That officer, Const. Conrad Erbes told the court in December he saw a vehicle quickly turn onto Highway 33 from Hollywood Road North, possibly striking a median in the process, before continuing westbound at a high rate of speed– estimated to be more than 100 km/h.

Pursuing the car, Erbes said it soon began to lose control and after briefly disappearing from his vision, crashing into a concrete fence sending debris and the occupants of the vehicle flying across the road, causing a cloud of dust. All four occupants of the car were transported to hospital and one, Lenard Haines died the next day in hospital.

Several officers attended the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours that day.

READ MORE: Trial begins for driver accused of fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash in Kelowna

READ MORE: Recovering after high-velocity car crash in Kelowna

The judge said in weighing the evidence brought forward by Hennessy and that of other people to take the stand, she simply couldn’t believe his story. She cited Hennessy’s clear memory of events before and following the incident, but his apparent inability to recall events specific to the crash as an example of the incredibility of his testimony. Hennessy said that inconsistency was caused by a traumatic brain injury that he received in the crash and his frequent drug use.

Hennessy’s claims differed from those of one of his passengers, who the judge did deem a credible witness. That witness was adamant that Hennessy was driving at the time of the accident.

Forensic evidence also placed Hennessy in the drivers’ seat, as opposed to the back seat where he claimed to be; his blood was found on the drivers’ airbag.

“I have no doubt that Travis Hennesy was the driver … that he drove that vehicle dangerously and that as a result that Lenard Haines died and both Karla Mindel and Shane Haines suffered bodily harm,” said the judge in her decision.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Courtfatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected RCMP secrecy breach fallout upgraded to ‘severe’: documents
Next story
‘Absolutely perfect:’ Salmon Arm girl’s surgeries for tumour exceed expectations

Just Posted

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
3 deaths, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

One death connected to outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, where 20 patients and 28 staff have tested positive

Salmon Arm’s Halle Krawczyk gives a thumbs up following surgery on Jan. 22 in Pittsburgh, her second of three battling an extremely rare form of cancer that formed tumours on her two upper vertebrae and the clivus behind the nose. (Contributed)
‘Absolutely perfect:’ Salmon Arm girl’s surgeries for tumour exceed expectations

Halle Krawzcyk doing well, mom credits hundreds of people praying for making the difference

Salmon Arm RCMP search a property in the 700 block of Grandview Bench Road in March 2019, assisting Edmonton police with an investigation that led to the arrest of a Salmon Arm man man who was charged in relation to an Edmonton bank robbery and a related explosions. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man accused in Edmonton bank explosions in court for weapon offences

Local provincial court appearances for charges including possessing weapon for dangerous purpose

From left, city workers Hugh Bennett, Chris Carr and Teneal Crossman secure the fountain they’ve just removed from McGuire Lake back in October 2020 before the ice moved in. (File photo)
Salmon Arm, CUPE local reach five-year deal with city staff, RCMP clerks

Agreement includes two per cent wage hike for each of five years in agreement

RCMP cruiser
Residents help RCMP track fleeing driver in North Shuswap

Police stop vehicle with spike belt, Chase man arrested

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Heather Barker. (File)
Manslaughter charge laid in Vernon woman’s 2018 death

Shaun Ross Wiebe, 43, faces manslaughter and assault charges related to the death of Heather Barker

Zaudanawng “Jay-Dan” Maran in his Creston home. Hanging on the wall behind him is a logo of Kachin’s Manaw festival. Photo: Aaron Hemens
From Myanmar to Creston: The story of a refugee

In October 2007, Zaudanawng “Jay-Dan” Maran and his friends encountered a woman being sexually assaulted by two Myanmar soldiers.

Kamloops This Week.
48 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with outbreak at Kamloops hospital

One of the 20 patients infected has died, meanwhile 28 staff with COVID-19 are isolating at home

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Driver found guilty of causing death, injury in 2018 Kelowna crash

Travis Ryan Hennessy will face sentencing at a later date

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News staff)
Downtown stairwell fire suspicious, Kelowna RCMP say

Crews were called to Gotham Nightclub for a report of a stairwell fire

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Head Brewer Kody Rosentreter, owner Wes Greve and taproom manager Lisa Deleo celebrated North Basin Brewing’s grand opening Jan. 22 and 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Osoyoos’ first microbrewery celebrates grand opening

The brewery hopes to show that the Okanagan is more than just wine country

An anonymous donor gave the Salmon Arm Museum this image in 1987. Is it the Sperry SRS 199 (Doodlebug)? Inquiring minds would like to know. Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Doodlebug?

Image donated to museum in 1987

Most Read